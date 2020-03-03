 Back To Top
National

Newly commissioned nursing officers head to Daegu

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 3, 2020 - 12:20       Updated : Mar 3, 2020 - 12:20
Freshly-commissioned military nurse officers attend a lecture on novel coronavirus before their planned dispatch Tuesday to the virus-plagued city of Daegu, at Armed Forces Nursing Academy in Daejeon on Monday. (Yonhap)
A batch of newly commissioned nursing officers headed to Daegu, a southeastern city hit hardest by the novel coronavirus, to help treat a skyrocketing number of infected patients.

Commissioned as lieutenants a week earlier than scheduled, the 75 officers will work at the military’s hospital in Daegu, one of several nationwide that the government has designated as treatment centers for COVID-19 patients, to cope with the virus outbreak.

“Patients come before me,” said Lt. Kim Seul-gi. “We part ways now, but we stand as one to carry out our mission,” said fellow Lt. Shin Na-mi, at the graduation ceremony from the Armed Forces Nursing Academy in the central city of Daejeon on Tuesday.

Attended by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, the ceremony was held without outside guests, not even family members. It was livestreamed real-time on Youtube and Facebook.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Korea reported about 5,000 patients infected with the new virus and 29 deaths. Thirty-one members of the Korean military were confirmed to have contracted the virus, as 8,270 service members have been quarantined.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
