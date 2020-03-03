Korean animation ‘Underdog’ to open in France

“Nous, Les Chiens” (NEWS)
South Korea’s hit animation “Underdog” will be screened in France next month under the title “Nous, Les Chiens,” according to the film’s producer-distributor NEW.
“The picture’s time-transcending style will bring joy to both adults and children,” The Jokers, which is releasing the film in France, was quoted as saying by NEW. The company also distributed the Korean film “Parasite” in France.
The 2018 feature animation “Underdog” tells the story of Moongchi, an abandoned pet dog which sets off on a journey to find true freedom and happiness with other stray dogs.
While “Underdog” stars the voices of singer-actor Doh Kyung-soo of boy band EXO, Park So-dam from “Parasite,” the animation will feature French dubbing for the release there.
The animated film was jointly directed by Oh Sung-yoon and Lee Chun-baek, who had previously teamed up on another hit Korean animation “Leafie, a Hen into the Wild” in 2011.
“Underdog” was presold to 69 countries even before it was officially launched here in January 2019. It received recognition from several international animation festivals, winning the best animation award at the Silk Road International Film Festival in China in October 2018 and competed at Annecy International Animated Film Festival and the Tokyo Anime Award Festival last year.
“Underdog,” retitled “Nous, Les Chiens,” will open in France on April 29.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)