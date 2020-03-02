 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

Pro volleyball leagues suspended due to coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 2, 2020 - 21:00       Updated : Mar 2, 2020 - 21:11

Stadium seats are empty during the pro volleyball V-league between Korea Expressway vs. GS Caltex on Feb. 27. The volleyball game held without spectators as a precaution against the COVID-19. (Yonhap)
Stadium seats are empty during the pro volleyball V-league between Korea Expressway vs. GS Caltex on Feb. 27. The volleyball game held without spectators as a precaution against the COVID-19. (Yonhap)
The South Korean national volleyball federation decided to suspend men's and women's professional leagues on Monday, joining other sports organizations in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
  
The Korean Volleyball Federation (KOVO) said both the men's and women's V-League regular seasons will be put on hold, starting with matches scheduled for Tuesday.

Earlier Monday, representatives from the 13 V-League teams had asked the KOVO to halt action on the court. V-League teams had been playing behind closed doors since last Tuesday.

The women's league survived a scare when a medical trainer for a team developed fever and tested negative for COVID-19 last week.
  
Team officials felt they could no longer go on, as the number of confirmed cases continued to surge in the country.
  
The KOVO said it'll closely monitor the situation and come up with follow-up measures accordingly.
  
The virus has brought South Korean professional sports almost to a complete halt. The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) canceled its entire preseason and may also push back the March 28 Opening Day for the regular season. Football's K League also postponed the start of the 2020 season, which would have been last Saturday.
  
The Korean Basketball League (KBL) decided last Saturday to suspend its regular season, and it announced earlier Monday that the season will resume on March 29. The Women's KBL, following a meeting among team reps on Monday, will continue to play its games behind closed doors. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114