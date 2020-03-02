Hop aboard the DMZ Peace Train

DMZ Peace Train Music Festival 2020 will be held June 12-14, across Seoul and near the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas.
Launched in 2018, the popular music festival takes place at five venues in Seoul and near the Demilitarized Zone in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, promoting peace between South Korea and North Korea.
DMZ Peace Train Music Festival 2019 (Cheorwon County)
As in previous editions, the festival will feature Goseokjeong, a pavilion in Cheorwon, as the main venue, and will welcome a diverse selection of musicians in terms of nationality, age and genre.
Soisan, a mountain that overlooks the county of Cheorwon, will host the festival’s fantasy-themed theater production. Prior to the performance, the audience will participate in a short 20-minute walk in the woods for a more immersive experience.
Nodongdangsa, the old headquarters of the Workers’ Party of Korea -- the ruling party of North Korea -- also in Cheorwon, will be the stage for an experimental music show, continuing the tradition of the festival.
Woljeong-ri Station, South Korea’s northernmost train station, and an online radio station called Seoul Community Radio based in Itaewon, central Seoul, are some of the other festival venues. Prior to the festival, seminars and lectures will take place June 10-11 at Platform Changdong 61 in northeastern Seoul.
The lineup for this year’s festival has yet to be announced. The preliminary lineup will be made public March 18, and regular ticket sales open March 27.
Tickets can be reserved through Naver. Priced at 10,000-20,000 won ($8.35-$16.71), tickets will be refunded in the form of local gift certificates that can be redeemed in the area.
For more information, visit the DMZ Peace Train Music Festival website at dmzpeacetrain.com.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)