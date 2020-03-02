Hop aboard the DMZ Peace Train

DMZ Peace Train Music Festival 2020 will be held June 12-14, across Seoul and near the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas.



Launched in 2018, the popular music festival takes place at five venues in Seoul and near the Demilitarized Zone in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, promoting peace between South Korea and North Korea.





DMZ Peace Train Music Festival 2019 (Cheorwon County)