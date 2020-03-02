 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Hop aboard the DMZ Peace Train

Music festival promoting peace between two Koreas to return in June

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Mar 2, 2020 - 15:54       Updated : Mar 2, 2020 - 15:54
DMZ Peace Train Music Festival 2020 will be held June 12-14, across Seoul and near the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas.

Launched in 2018, the popular music festival takes place at five venues in Seoul and near the Demilitarized Zone in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, promoting peace between South Korea and North Korea. 

DMZ Peace Train Music Festival 2019 (Cheorwon County)
DMZ Peace Train Music Festival 2019 (Cheorwon County)

As in previous editions, the festival will feature Goseokjeong, a pavilion in Cheorwon, as the main venue, and will welcome a diverse selection of musicians in terms of nationality, age and genre.

Soisan, a mountain that overlooks the county of Cheorwon, will host the festival’s fantasy-themed theater production. Prior to the performance, the audience will participate in a short 20-minute walk in the woods for a more immersive experience.

Nodongdangsa, the old headquarters of the Workers’ Party of Korea -- the ruling party of North Korea -- also in Cheorwon, will be the stage for an experimental music show, continuing the tradition of the festival.

Woljeong-ri Station, South Korea’s northernmost train station, and an online radio station called Seoul Community Radio based in Itaewon, central Seoul, are some of the other festival venues. Prior to the festival, seminars and lectures will take place June 10-11 at Platform Changdong 61 in northeastern Seoul.

The lineup for this year’s festival has yet to be announced. The preliminary lineup will be made public March 18, and regular ticket sales open March 27.

Tickets can be reserved through Naver. Priced at 10,000-20,000 won ($8.35-$16.71), tickets will be refunded in the form of local gift certificates that can be redeemed in the area.

For more information, visit the DMZ Peace Train Music Festival website at dmzpeacetrain.com.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114