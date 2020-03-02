Samsung’s Gumi plant has 4th coronavirus case confirmed

Samsung Electronics’ mobile business factory based in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, has confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus infection among its workforce, according to authorities Monday.
An office worker at the Gumi site has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company reported.
All of the office rooms on the same floor as the confirmed patient have now been cleared for disinfection.
“There is no shutdown of the production lines in the Gumi site as of yet,” a Samsung official said.
Samsung manufactures high-end smartphones, including the latest Galaxy S20 and foldable Galaxy Z Flip, as well as telecommunications network equipment in Gumi.
The first confirmed COVID-19 case of a Samsung employee working for the smartphone line was reported on Feb. 22. The phone factory was shut down for 2 1/2 days.
Two more employees tested positive for the virus on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)