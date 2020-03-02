Yuhan invests W5b in AI digital healthcare company Huinno

(Huinno website)
Yuhan announced Monday that it has made a 5 billion won ($4 million) Series A funding in Huinno -- a wearable health care device company -- becoming the second-biggest stakeholder.
Huinno’s patented MEMO Watch and MEMO A.I. are portable heart rate detectors that catch off-beat pulses, enabling remote health care from big hospitals and aftercare from nearest clinics.
Under a partnership with Korea University Anam Hospital, Huinno is currently recruiting 100 patients who will participate in a four-week clinical test of the MEMO watch to prove the device’s efficacy. The research is backed by Ministry of Science and ICT’s regulatory sandbox program.
Yuhan said it will seek to supply its oral anticoagulant drug Apixaban to independent doctors who will soon be able to make prescriptions for cardiovascular disorders empowered by the MEMO device.
