Business

Most Koreans concerned of prolonged coronavirus spread: survey

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 1, 2020 - 16:14       Updated : Mar 1, 2020 - 16:14
A photo of Gwanghwamun area on Sunday (Yonhap)
A photo of Gwanghwamun area on Sunday (Yonhap)

Eight out of 10 office workers are concerned that the COVID-19 outbreak could prolong, according to a survey by a local online community operator.

Blind, a local operator of employees’ community application, surveyed some 2,427 office workers over the nationwide spread of the viral outbreak.

The proportion of workers who expressed concerns increased to 83 percent, when compared to the same survey conducted from Feb. 7-13 (67 percent).

Most of those who were concerned said they are worried of the prolonged spread hurting the economy.

The survey also showed that 29 percent of the workers are currently working from home or are considering it as a precautionary option.

Blind, based in Sillicon Valley, is an anonymous community service used by some 2.8 million employees from about 50,000 companies. Only those who verify their working company email can become members.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heralcorp.com)
