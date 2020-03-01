 Back To Top
National

45-day-old youngest virus patient

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 1, 2020 - 14:18       Updated : Mar 1, 2020 - 17:32
Medical workers at a screening clinic of Seoul Medical Center in District of Jungnang, Seoul (Yonhap)
Medical workers at a screening clinic of Seoul Medical Center in District of Jungnang, Seoul (Yonhap)

A newborn, just 45 days from birth, near the virus-hit city of Daegu was confirmed to have COVID-19, becoming the youngest patient in the country, Korean health authorities said Sunday.

In the baby’s family, the father was the first to be diagnosed with the virus on Feb. 27. The baby and mother tested positive Saturday.

Born on Jan. 15, the baby had been staying with the mother, who was recovering from giving birth, at the grandparents’ house. Upon diagnosis, they were placed in quarantine at home, since the baby faced potential infection of other diseases at a hospital.

The baby and mother will be provided hospital care if their conditions worsen. Medical staff will be soon provided with the COVID-19 treatment guidelines for newborns, health authorities said.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
