More than 70 percent of small and mid-sized companies here said they were facing difficulties amid the nationwide spread of COVID-19, according to a survey conducted by the Korea Federation of SMEs.The survey on 300 small and mid-sized companies showed that 70.3 percent of them said that they are having difficulties in their operation due to the viral outbreak.Of them, 72.3 percent were import-export firms, while 67.6 percent were local service businesses.