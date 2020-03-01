 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Govt. supplies nearly 4.5 million face masks via public organizations

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 1, 2020 - 09:21       Updated : Mar 1, 2020 - 09:21

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's government distributed nearly 4.5 million face masks via public organizations nationwide Saturday to fight a sharp supply shortage amid the surging coronavirus.

To purchase face masks, many people lined up in front of pharmacies and marts operated by the agricultural cooperative Nonghyup as the government intervened to stabilize their supply.

The government supplied 1.54 million masks to the southeastern city of Daegu and its adjacent county of Cheongdo, where more than half of COVID-19 infections have been reported. Some 2.1 million masks were distributed to Seoul and its surrounding areas.

But despite the government's efforts, demand still far surpassed supply amid the fast spread of the new coronavirus in communities.

Earlier this week, the Cabinet approved a plan to limit mask exports to a maximum of 10 percent of total output and distribute 50 percent through government and public organizations.

The rule took effect Wednesday, but public criticism mounted as the government hastily announced the plan without fully securing the supply.

People in the central city of Daejeon lined up in front of Nonghyup Hanaro Mart hours before it opened to buy face masks supplied by the government. The daily volume of masks was quickly purchased, with forty-five people buying six masks each.

"I gave up my weekend to buy a few masks. It's like it is more difficult to buy masks than a gold ring," a 30-year-old citizen said.

Police, meanwhile, strengthened their crackdown on illegal hoarding of face masks as some merchants and distributors bought the piece of protective wear in bulk in anticipation of higher prices.

The Seoul Geumcheon Police Station booked two men for an alleged attempt to smuggle out around 20,000 face masks.

Police in Incheon, west of Seoul, are investigating two merchants over an alleged violation of the inflation stabilization law. They were arrested for the suspected hoarding of some 29,000 masks. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114