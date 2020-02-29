NK leader supervises joint strike drill: KCNA

North Korea's military conducts a strike drill in the eastern area. (Yonhap)



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has supervised a joint strike drill of his military, expressing his firm conviction that the armed forces will steadily develop its combat capability, state media said Friday.





Kim attended the drill held Friday "to judge the mobility and the fire power strike ability of the defense units on the front and in the eastern area," according to the Korean Central News Agency.





Kim expressed "his admiration for the combat capability of the units of the services of the KPA and defence units on the front and in the eastern area keeping themselves fully ready to go into action on a moment's notice,"

KCNA said.



(Yonhap)



"He expressed his firm conviction that the KPA which is boundlessly loyal to the Party's call would steadily develop its combat capability so as to definitely guarantee the victorious advance of the revolutionary cause of Juche and socialism with invincible military force." the KCNA said. KPA refers to the Korean People's Army, North Korea's military. Juche is a notion of self-reliance.

It, however, did not provide details on what was tested and where the firing drill was conducted. (Yonhap)





(Yonhap)