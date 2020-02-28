 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' breaks 1st-week sales record in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 28, 2020 - 14:41       Updated : Feb 28, 2020 - 14:41
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

"Map of the Soul: 7," the new album by K-pop boy band BTS, sold more than 3.37 million copies in the first week of its release, the biggest first-week sales volume for any K-pop album, the band's management agency said Friday.

The album sold 3,378,633 copies during the period of Feb. 21 till Thursday, breaking the former record high first-week sales of 2,130,480 copies, set by BTS' previous album, "Map of the Soul: Persona."

This marks another sales record set by the new, second "Map of the Soul" album after it sold a record high 4.1 million copies in preorders. 

With the new album, BTS is likely to renew its own Guinness World Record. Last year, "Persona" set a Guinness World Record as the most sold Korean music album after selling 3,300,302 copies in the first two months of its release in April.

The new music video of "ON," the lead track of the new BTS album, meanwhile, topped 10 million views on YouTube in slightly more than one hour since its release on early Friday. It became the fastest ever K-pop video to pass the mark, breaking the band's own record set with "Boy With Luv." (Yonhap)



