National

Military has 26 infected, 10,000 quarantined

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 28, 2020 - 14:51       Updated : Feb 28, 2020 - 14:59
A soldier conducts temperature checks at the entrance to one of the Air Force bases at Gyeryongdae, South Korea's main military compound, in the city of Gyeryong, South Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)
A total of 26 military personnel were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 as of Friday, and 9,990 service members have been quarantined, the Ministry of National Defense said.

Infected personnel included soldiers, officers and civilian workers. Fifteen of the patients were in the Army, and nine were in the Air Force, with two remaining service members in the Navy and Marine Corps each.

The military had taken the precaution of an expanded quarantine to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of infected patients from US Forces Korea stood at two. A service member of USFK stationed at Camp Carroll in North Gyeongsang Province near Daegu tested positive, and a widow of a former service member was found to be infected earlier after visiting a base in Daegu.

On Thursday, Korea and the US postponed their annual joint military exercises due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened about 2,000 and killed 13 people in Korea, as of Friday.

It was the first time the two countries put off the drills over a virus.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
