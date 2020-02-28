Arario Gallery reaches out via online, private exhibition

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Arario Gallery said Friday it will unveil artworks through an online exhibition.



Most art galleries in Korea have shut down temporarily due to rising virus infections across the country.





Eko Nugroho’s “You Always Forget the Message but You Keep Saying It” (2019) (Arario Gallery)





Arario Gallery, a major commercial contemporary art gallery here, will showcase more than 20 works initially planned for Art Basel Hong Kong, the biggest international art fair in Asia, which was canceled earlier this month due to the virus outbreak.



The online showcase will take place from Tuesday to March 22 at Arario Gallery’s webpage. The gallery will allow those who request to look at the artworks in-person to visit the gallery.



“Through the ‘Private Exhibition’ program, we will privately introduce the artworks to those who want to see them in person. We will keep seeking ways to provide opportunities for the larger public to access our artworks, though we are all going through a difficult time,” a public official from the gallery told The Korea Herald.



The opening of solo exhibition “Tears of a Shadow” by Park Young-sook, a first-generation feminist artist in Korea, will be delayed to March 26, the gallery said.



Meanwhile, organizers of Art Basel recently announced the launch of Online Viewing Rooms, its first digital initiative offering exhibitors an opportunity to showcase artworks to its global network of patrons and buyers.



