 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

MMAA selects 8 external partners to back W130b

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 28, 2020 - 14:05       Updated : Feb 28, 2020 - 14:11
A logo of the Military Mutual Aid Association
A logo of the Military Mutual Aid Association
The Military Mutual Aid Association said Friday it has selected eight South Korean external partners dedicated to investment in private equities and venture capital to back a combined 130 billion won ($107.1 million) this year.

The Korean institutional investor will invest a total of 100 billion won to blind pool funds managed by private equity houses KStone Partners, Aju IB Investment, SkyLake Investment, KTB Private Equtiy and Dominus Investment.

In the meantime, a combined 30 billion won will go to venture capital vehicles by Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Premier Partners and SV Investment.

Each vehicle will be entitled to manage between 10-20 billion won from the Korean institutional investor.

“(MMAA) is investing in blind pool funds in a risk-averse approach so that assets we collected from members can be managed safely through the vehicles’ portfolio diversification,” MMAA Chief Investment Officer Kim Jae-dong said in a statement.

In 2019, MMAA worked with six external partners to invest a combined 120 billion won.

MMAA was managing 10.8 trillion won in assets, with alternative assets accounting for 46.6 percent, as of end-2018. The investor has scaled up its exposure to alternative assets, to two-thirds, within a couple of years.

Since its foundation in 1984, MMAA has provided mutual aid, financial relief and insurance to some 170,000 military personnel in Korea.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114