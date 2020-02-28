 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS cancels Seoul leg of new world tour in April over coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 28, 2020 - 10:51       Updated : Feb 28, 2020 - 11:35

(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop super band BTS on Friday canceled the inaugural Seoul leg of its new world tour set to kick off in April as its home country is struggling to contain mass outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

The band's management agency broke the news through its mobile fan platform, Weverse.

"We regret to announce that the BTS 'Map of the Soul Tour - Seoul Concert,' originally scheduled to be held on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Olympic Stadium, has been canceled," Big Hit Entertainment announced.

"Plans for 'Map of the Soul Tour-Seoul' included the involvement of a number of global production companies and a large group of expert international crew, with over 200,000 concertgoers expected to attend," according to Big Hit.

But the current global coronavirus outbreak made it "impossible" at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April, the company said of its decision to call off the four days of concerts.

"While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact as last-minute cancellations may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff."

Tickets for the events will be fully refunded, Big Hit said, apologizing for the decision.

As of Friday morning, South Korea's coronavirus infections reached 2,022 as 505 new cases were reported on Thursday. The death toll was at 13. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114