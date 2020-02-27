New virus has infected 82,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths

(Reuters-Yonhap)
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:
Mainland China: 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10 cases
South Korea: 1,595 cases, 13 deaths
Japan: 894 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 7 deaths
Italy: 447 cases, 12 deaths
Iran: 139 cases, 19 deaths
Singapore: 93
United States: 60
Kuwait: 43
Thailand: 40
Bahrain: 33
Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death
Australia: 23
Malaysia: 22
Germany: 21
France: 17 cases, 2 deaths
Vietnam: 16
United Arab Emirates: 13
United Kingdom: 13
Spain: 12
Canada: 12
Iraq: 6
Russia: 5
Oman: 4
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
India: 3
Croatia: 3
Israel: 2
Pakistan: 2
Finland: 2
Austria: 2
Lebanon: 2
Egypt: 1
Algeria: 1
Afghanistan: 1
Greece: 1
North Macedonia: 1
Georgia: 1
Estonia: 1
Belgium: 1
Romania: 1
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Cambodia: 1
Sweden: 2
Norway: 1
Denmark: 1
Switzerland: 1
Brazil: 1