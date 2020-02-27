New virus has infected 82,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths

(Reuters-Yonhap)



A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.



The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:



Mainland China: 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei



Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths



Macao: 10 cases



South Korea: 1,595 cases, 13 deaths



Japan: 894 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 7 deaths



Italy: 447 cases, 12 deaths



Iran: 139 cases, 19 deaths



Singapore: 93



United States: 60



Kuwait: 43



Thailand: 40



Bahrain: 33



Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death



Australia: 23



Malaysia: 22



Germany: 21



France: 17 cases, 2 deaths



Vietnam: 16



United Arab Emirates: 13



United Kingdom: 13



Spain: 12



Canada: 12



Iraq: 6



Russia: 5



Oman: 4



Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death



India: 3



Croatia: 3



Israel: 2



Pakistan: 2



Finland: 2



Austria: 2



Lebanon: 2



Egypt: 1



Algeria: 1



Afghanistan: 1



Greece: 1



North Macedonia: 1



Georgia: 1



Estonia: 1



Belgium: 1



Romania: 1



Nepal: 1



Sri Lanka: 1



Cambodia: 1



Sweden: 2



Norway: 1



Denmark: 1



Switzerland: 1



Brazil: 1



