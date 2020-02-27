CGV to halt service in Daegu

A CGV theater in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province is shut down on Feb. 21. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s largest cinema chain CJ CGV said Thursday it will temporarily shut down its screens in the Daegu area from Friday.
Due to the rapid increase of the COVID-19 infections in Daegu, the nine CGV outlets in the area will temporarily be closed due to concerns about the safety of customers and staff, CGV said on its webpage.
The cinema franchise said reserved tickets will be canceled automatically and it will further notify about the reopening dates.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)