[Serendipity] Do not let virus destroy us

The entire country, and increasingly the world, is gripped by the fear of a possible viral pandemic.
In South Korea, what seemed at first controllable, is now virtually out of control with new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections growing by the hundreds every day and the number of deaths -- most of the patients already in poor health with preexisting conditions -- climbing as well.
The government has been releasing information on the infected, providing a timeline of their whereabouts before they were diagnosed with the infection. The goal is to alert people who may have come in contact with the patients so that they may watch for symptoms and get tested promptly.
However, what was intended to help people protect themselves has had unintended consequences. Restaurants, shops and cinemas, which were disinfected and shut down for a number of days after a known patient passed through, continues to be shunned by the public.
Even more disconcerting is the public condemnation of the so-called “super spreaders” who infected multiple people. People express outrage that the infected people spread the disease as they go about their lives. It would be fair to say, however, that most of the infected, especially those who had no history of travel to China, thought they were just down with a cold and thus went about as usual, unknowingly infecting others. Some report not having had any symptoms at all.
The spread of the virus among followers of Shincheonji sect is responsible for the sudden escalation in the number of confirmed cases. The religious group, declared a cult by several Protestant groups, brought the public ire on themselves by continuing to hide the truth about church membership and the location of its churches and affiliated facilities.
The stigma attached to the cult make it difficult for its members to identify themselves as such and Daegu, where a Shincheonji Church is thought to be the origin of a large infection cluster, took a proactive step of testing all members in the list provided by the church who report having symptoms.
Another worrying development is a possible mass outbreak at megachurches. A pastor at Myungsung Church in Seoul with more than 80,000 followers was confirmed with COVID-19 after attending a funeral in Daegu. The pastor attended numerous church services and activities in the days that followed before he was diagnosed on Tuesday.
Myungsung Church and Somang Church, another megachurch in Seoul, whose choir member was infected, have announced the suspension of Sunday services. It is unfortunate that the churches took action after the fact, potentially opened themselves up to becoming an infection cluster.
With the highest infectious disease alert in place, people’s nerves are frayed and there are signs that a witch hunt is afoot. Fake news and dubious information compound the public’s anxiety. It does not help when politicians carry on with their usual game, accusing one another for causing the current situation, and exploit the crisis to their advantage, mindful of the April general election.
The virus is the unseen enemy, not the infected people. One of the earlier patients, who has since recovered, was reported to have been very stressed by all the hostile and critical comments online.
It is hard to believe that anyone intends to intentionally spread the disease. What we need to do is focus all efforts and resources into containing the virus. Witch hunting will only exacerbate the problem, discouraging people with symptoms from getting tested.
We are all potential hosts of the virus. At this point, we should conduct ourselves as if we were all carrying the virus.
Wearing masks, washing hands frequently and sneezing into your arm are easily done. Perhaps more difficult is staying put. However, health experts warn that staying at home is the key to containing the spread, especially in the coming days. So, this weekend, stay at home. Do something relaxing and calming to take your mind off the 24/7 news of the virus. Don’t let the virus destroy our humanity.
By Kim Hoo-ran (khooran@heraldcorp.com
) The writer is culture desk editor at The Korea Herald. -- Ed.