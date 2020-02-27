GS Group donates W1b to fight spread of coronavirus

Chairman Huh Tae-soo (GS Group)
GS Group said Thursday it has donated 1 billion won ($820,000) to the Community Chest of Korea to prevent and deal with the spread of COVID-19 outbreak.
“We hope that the donation will help the medical staff and victims who are struggling under difficult circumstances,” said Chairman Huh Tae-soo.
“We will continue to do our best to support those vulnerable to the virus, especially in Daegu and low-income people who suffered from the contraction due to economic activities,” he added.
Aside from the donation, each affiliate of GS Group has also actively sought to help overcome the COVID-19 crisis.
GS Retail urgently provided relief goods worth 100 million won to Korean residents who returned home from Wuhan, China, in January.
GS Home Shopping donated 300,000 masks in the same month to help prevent the fast-growing COVID-19 infection and support the underprivileged. The masks donated were delivered to about 10,000 children and senior citizens with weak immune systems through the Community Chest of Korea.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)