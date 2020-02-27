 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

GS Group donates W1b to fight spread of coronavirus

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Feb 27, 2020 - 18:26       Updated : Feb 27, 2020 - 18:27

Chairman Huh Tae-soo (GS Group)
Chairman Huh Tae-soo (GS Group)

GS Group said Thursday it has donated 1 billion won ($820,000) to the Community Chest of Korea to prevent and deal with the spread of COVID-19 outbreak.

“We hope that the donation will help the medical staff and victims who are struggling under difficult circumstances,” said Chairman Huh Tae-soo.

“We will continue to do our best to support those vulnerable to the virus, especially in Daegu and low-income people who suffered from the contraction due to economic activities,” he added.

Aside from the donation, each affiliate of GS Group has also actively sought to help overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

GS Retail urgently provided relief goods worth 100 million won to Korean residents who returned home from Wuhan, China, in January.

GS Home Shopping donated 300,000 masks in the same month to help prevent the fast-growing COVID-19 infection and support the underprivileged. The masks donated were delivered to about 10,000 children and senior citizens with weak immune systems through the Community Chest of Korea. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114