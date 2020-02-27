 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Gwanak-gu takes steps to nurture companion pets

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Feb 27, 2020 - 15:13       Updated : Feb 27, 2020 - 15:13
A companion animal festival is held at Seoul National University in October. (Gwanak-gu Office)
A companion animal festival is held at Seoul National University in October. (Gwanak-gu Office)

Seoul’s Gwanak-gu is boosting efforts to create an environment where companion animals and people can coexist. The district has launched a “companion animal team” for the first time and enacted a regulation to bring pets and companions under one roof in harmony, respectively.

In a bid to raise awareness that animals are people’s friends and part of the family, the area has designed 19 new projects with goals like promoting animal welfare.

The region has been making efforts to improve the adoption rate of animals by creating an amiable atmosphere. The district has also been providing adoption fees of up to 100,000 won ($82) since January to reduce the owner’s burden. The financial aid is only granted to those willing to adopt an animal from the animal protection center.

Moreover, the ward office has set up an animal adoption section on its website, giving quick access and information about the animals to its locals.
One major program initiated by the ward is related to addressing animal complaints. Similarly, the region has organized an action group to resolve conflicts between neighbors as well. Pet owners can also consult with counselors via social media.

“We will strive to develop the Gwanak area as a place where people with pets and those without animal companions can pursue happiness together,” said the district’s mayor Park Jun-hee (no relation to the reporter).

By Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)   
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114