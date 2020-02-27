Gwanak-gu takes steps to nurture companion pets

A companion animal festival is held at Seoul National University in October. (Gwanak-gu Office)
Seoul’s Gwanak-gu is boosting efforts to create an environment where companion animals and people can coexist. The district has launched a “companion animal team” for the first time and enacted a regulation to bring pets and companions under one roof in harmony, respectively.
In a bid to raise awareness that animals are people’s friends and part of the family, the area has designed 19 new projects with goals like promoting animal welfare.
The region has been making efforts to improve the adoption rate of animals by creating an amiable atmosphere. The district has also been providing adoption fees of up to 100,000 won ($82) since January to reduce the owner’s burden. The financial aid is only granted to those willing to adopt an animal from the animal protection center.
Moreover, the ward office has set up an animal adoption section on its website, giving quick access and information about the animals to its locals.
One major program initiated by the ward is related to addressing animal complaints. Similarly, the region has organized an action group to resolve conflicts between neighbors as well. Pet owners can also consult with counselors via social media.
“We will strive to develop the Gwanak area as a place where people with pets and those without animal companions can pursue happiness together,” said the district’s mayor Park Jun-hee (no relation to the reporter).
