Coronavirus affect life pattern for Koreans, foreigners

With the snowballing numbers of COVID-19 infections in Korea, more people are staying indoors and staying away from public areas.



The Corea Image Communication Institute (CICI) conducted a survey on changes to daily life due to the coronavirus from Monday to Thursday morning. The online survey involved 204 Koreans and 175 foreigners who visited or are staying in Korea.



A Myeong-dong street is empty as coronavirus fears grip Korea (Yonhap)