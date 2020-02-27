[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



The Gentlemen

(US)

Opened Feb. 26

Action, Comedy, Crime

Directed by Guy Ritchie



American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) starts selling marijuana as he enters college in London, coming to build a highly profitable marijuana empire in the city. When word gets out that he is looking to cash out of the business for good, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.







A War of Memories

(Korea)

Opened Feb. 27

Documentary

Directed by Lee-kil Bora



In 1968, during the Vietnam war, the South Korean army massacred an entire village in central Vietnam. Several survivors of the day, including two women, both named Nguyen Thi Thanh, speak out, revealing what really happened that day. But their statements still hang in the air, failing to become public memories. Memories of war become a war of memories.







The Invisible Man

(US)

Opened Feb. 27

Horror, Mystery, Sci-fi

Directed by Leigh Whannell



When Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss)’s abusive ex-boyfriend takes his own life and leaves her a large part of his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel. She desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.







Beanpole

(US)

Opened Feb. 27

Drama, History

Directed by Kantemir Balagov



In 1945, Leningrad, Russia. World War II has devastated the city, demolishing its buildings and leaving its citizens in tatters, physically and mentally. Two young women, Iya (Viktoria Miroshnichenko) and Masha (Vasilisa Perelygina), along with Iya’s 3-year-old son, search for meaning and hope in the struggle to rebuild their lives among the ruins.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)