Samsung SDI reportedly in battery supply talks with Rivian

R1T (Rivian)



South Korea’s leading lithium-ion battery maker Samsung SDI is in talks with US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian for a deal to supply the latter with batteries, according to industry sources on Thursday.



High-ranking officials of the two companies recently held a meeting to conclude the deal, a news report said.



Although the value of the contract has not been revealed, industry sources say Samsung could supply batteries for an estimated 100,000 electric vans to be commercialized later this year through 2024.



Rivian is an EV startup founded in 2009 by Robert RJ Scaringe, who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It has developed electric pickup truck R1T and electric SUV R1S. Along with Lucid Motors, the company is competing to be the “second Tesla.”



Lucid Motors has partnered with LG Chem, Samsung’s domestic rival.



“The company can’t reveal any details related to its customer,” said an official at Samsung SDI.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)








