 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

US State Department urges Americans to reconsider travel to S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 27, 2020 - 11:06       Updated : Feb 27, 2020 - 12:01

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The US State Department raised its travel advisory for South Korea to the second-highest level Wednesday, urging Americans to reconsider travel over concerns about the coronavirus.

The travel advisory was raised by one notch to Level 3 on a four-tier scale, according to its website. Level 4 advises Americans not to travel to the designated country.

The measure came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier Wednesday that it is not the right time to restrict travel to and from South Korea.

"At a right time we may do it," he said at a White House press briefing when asked if he is considering restricting travel to and from South Korea, Italy and other countries hit by the virus.

"Right now it's not the right time."

An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said that the US explained the decision to raise the travel advisory in advance, and that it does not affect the entry of South Korean nationals into the US.

On Thursday, Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young held phone talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and called for the U.S. to refrain from taking "excessive measures that could unnecessarily shrink exchanges between the two countries."

The new action comes two days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its highest travel health notice for South Korea, recommending that Americans avoid all nonessential travel there.

Also Wednesday, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command announced it is restricting all nonessential travel to South Korea by all military, civilians and contractors under its authority.

One American soldier in South Korea tested positive for theCOVID-19 virus this week.

South Korea has reported 1,595 infections, with 12 deaths, and is expected to see continued increases in the number of cases as authorities test more than 210,000 members of a religious sect at the center of the rapid spread.

The State Department lists 13 other countries in the Level 3 category, including Mongolia, Pakistan and Burundi.

China, which reported the first case of the coronavirus in December, is classified as Level 4, along with North Korea, Iran and Iraq. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114