BOK stands pat amid looming virus fallout, again cuts growth outlook

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (Yonhap)



South Korea's central bank on Thursday kept its policy rate steady amid the growing economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak but again slashed its growth outlook after just three months in the face of mounting uncertainties.



The Bank of Korea left the base rate frozen at the current 1.25 percent.



The central bank has been keeping the policy rate at the record low level since October when its seven-member board made its second rate cut in three months as the economy showed signs of a recovery.



The decision to stand pat came despite a downward revision in the BOK's growth outlook for the local economy, published shortly after Thursday's monetary policy board meeting.



The central bank slashed its growth estimate to 2.1 percent, down from a 2.3 percent forecast three months earlier.



Despite its decision to hold the key rate steady, the BOK's monetary policy board highlighted the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, which originated in China but is spreading fast into other countries.



"Although the sluggishness in facilities investment has eased, consumption has contracted and exports have slowed owing to the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak while the adjustment in construction investment has continued," it said in a statement.



The potential deadly virus has infected 1,595 people and killed 12 here as of Thursday.



Major retailers here have estimated their annual operating profits to plunge as much as 30 percent this year due to reduced sales and increased costs caused by the virus.



Exports may also suffer another setback after 14 consecutive months of decline.



China, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, is also said to be facing serious setbacks in its own local demand, which will inevitably lead to a drop in its demand for South Korean goods.



China is by far the single largest importer of South Korean products, accounting for more than 20 percent of South Korea's overall outbound shipments.



BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol noted the fallout from the new coronavirus will likely be greater than those from previous epidemics, but he insisted microeconomic or industry-specific support may be more useful than a base rate reduction, at least for now.



"Microeconomic measures that provide support to specific industries that are most vulnerable to the outbreak, such as the service sector, will be more effective than a monetary policy at this stage because the recent slump in local consumption is largely due to the spread of uncertainties instead of economic factors," Lee said in a press briefing.



The top central banker also highlighted the need to maintain the country's financial stability, adding that the rise in household debt accelerated from a year earlier in January.



South Korea's household debt, including credit card spending, reached a record high of over 1,600 trillion won ($1.31 trillion) as of end-December, the BOK said earlier.



The monetary policy decision, as well as the downward revision for the growth outlook, also comes on a belief that the fallout from the outbreak may be short-lived, Lee said.



"Under current conditions, we cannot but base our economic outlook on how wide and how long the outbreak will last. And it is based on a view that it will not last long. That is, the outlook is based on an assumption that (the spread of the virus) will peak in March and then dwindle," he said in the press briefing.



"Also, we believe most of negative effects will emerge in the first quarter," Lee added.



Thursday's monetary policy decision also came as the government is seeking to form an extra budget to shore up the virus-hit economy.



The government has yet to submit a specific proposal, but many believe it will seek at least 10 trillion won ($8.23 billion) or more in additional spending to counter the fallout from the virus outbreak.



Thursday's decision to keep the rate frozen was also in line with market consensus.



In a survey conducted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, 10 of 19 experts polled had expected to see a rate freeze in February. (Yonhap)