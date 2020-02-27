Trump says ready for coronavirus response on 'much larger scale'

US President Donald Trump (AFP-Yonhap)



WASHINGTON (AFP) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday the US was prepared to escalate its response to the novel coronavirus on a "much larger scale" should the pathogen continue to spread.



"We do have plans for a much larger scale should we need that," he said.



"We have hospitals in states that make rooms available and they're building quarantine areas where you can keep people safely."



Asked if the US had increased its stockpile of protective equipment such as face masks and gowns, he said: "We've ordered a lot of it, just in case we need it." (Yonhap)







