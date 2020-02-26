[Travel Bits] Festivals and sights across Korea



Seokchonhosu Lake Cherry Blossom Festival



The annual Seokchonhosu Lake Cherry Blossom Festival will take place April 3-12 this year.



Seokchon Lake in southeastern Seoul is recognized for beautiful cherry blossom trees surrounding the lake. In addition to the sights, a variety of performances, exhibitions, and hands-on activities will also take place during the festival period.



The lake is easy to approach by public transportation, situated at about 200-meter distance from Jamsil Station.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit culture.songpa.go.kr.









Mungyeong Traditional Chasabal Festival



The Mungyeong Traditional Chasabal Festival will take place from May 1 to 10 at Mungyeongsaejae Open Set Studio.



Mungyeong is a city in North Gyeongsang Province, a two-hour drive from Seoul, recognized for traditional ceramic works. The festival, launched in 1999, has become a signature festival of the area.



Visitors can purchase diverse ceramic products, and also join in hands-on activities such as traditional tea ceremony and pottery-making program, operated by local artisans.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.sabal21.com.









Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival



The Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival will be held April 8-11.



The island in South Jeolla Province is known for its indigenous Jindo dogs.



The Jindo Miracle Sea Road is a 40-meter-wide, 2.8-kilometer-long path connecting two separate islands. It only appears for approximately an hour during extremely low tides.



Open to visitors of all ages, the festival draws over 500,000 visitors every year. Admission is free.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit tour.jindo.go.kr.









Taean Tulip Festival



The Taean Tulip Festival is a picturesque event for both local residents and tourists alike with beautiful and vibrant tulips in full bloom. The venue is divided into sections decorated in different themes, allowing visitors to enjoy the sight of colorful tulips against creative and fun backdrops.



The festival runs from April 14 to May 11 at the Korea Flower Park in Taean-gun, South Chungcheong Province. The event is open to visitors of all ages. Tickets are priced at 12,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for youth. For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.koreaflowerpark.com.









20 for 2020 at Everland



Everland theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is holding the “Hello My Twenties” event to celebrate the year 2020.



In Korea, the number 20 symbolizes the beginning of adulthood, as students enroll in universities when they turn 20 by the Korean age system.



The “Hello My Twenties” event aims to congratulate and encourage those who have just turned 20 and to remind those who are older of their 20s.



Visitors can record special moments at a photo studio with eight photo zones. Visitors can also enjoy two consecutive rides on five attractions including the roller coaster T-Express.



The event runs through March 15. For more information, call Everland at (031) 320-5000.