Disinfection requests surge as coronavirus spreads

Gangdong Health Center officials fumigate the entrance to an apartment in a neighborhood near Myungsung Church, where a pastor and other church members are quarantined, in Gangdong, Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)



Disinfection service companies are seeing a threefold spike in fumigation requests as the new coronavirus continues to spread, according to the industry on Wednesday.



But with COVID-19 cases increasing in regional communities across the country, the disinfection companies are slogging away to meet the soaring demand.



“Before the first confirmed case (of the new coronavirus) came up, we would have around five disinfection jobs a day. But now, we get some 30 orders every day,” Lim Tae-ho, who operates Adam Clean, a cleaning and disinfection agency, told The Korea Herald.



“Even if we get so many orders, we can’t do them all because we have limited staff. I believe the situation is similar for other companies,” added Lim.



Hong Won-soo, chairman of the Korea Pest Control Association, told The Korea Herald that the industry is seeing a more than 300 percent increase in orders for facility disinfection services since the COVID-19 outbreak started.



In a joint statement Feb. 6, the Korean Medical Association and the KPCA explained that proper fumigation can kill the new coronavirus 99.9 percent, and that a contaminated facility can be used 24 hours after disinfection.



With the fear growing about the speed at which the epidemic is spreading, an increasing number of individuals are also making inquiries about fumigation of their own homes.



“There was not a single request for fumigation from a household before. But now, we take on at least one or two cases a day, and there are many such inquiries being made from individual homes,” Lim said.



On online communities, people are seen asking for recommendations for disinfection service providers, while others share their own experiences.



“We have many children, so I had my house fumigated yesterday. It was 150,000 won ($123) for a 99-square-meter apartment,” an online user on a Naver shopping community said in a post on Saturday.



Disinfection methods vary depending on the size of the place and the building, and the disinfectants are certified by the government.





Local volunteers are seen fumigating the entrance to a kindergarten in Dongdaemun, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)