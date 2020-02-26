Hyundai Motor Group donates W5b to help fight coronavirus

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun (HMG)
Hyundai Motor Group has donated 5 billion won ($4.1 million) to Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief to support medical personnel and offer relief goods amid the quickly escalating COVID-19 outbreak across the country.
The donation was made to especially help people in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the company said.
Hyundai Motor Group and the Hope Bridge Association said the donation will be used to offer products needed for the prevention of epidemics and daily necessities, including meal kits for those who are quarantined for two weeks in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.
They will also conduct preventive measures at senior centers, community centers and day care centers in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, and deliver thermal detection devices, hand sanitizer and masks, the company said.
