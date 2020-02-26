Posco foundation to back projects for disabled artists, persons of merit

Participants at the art school project carried out by Posco1%Foundation in the second half of last year (Posco)



South Korean steelmaker Posco said Wednesday its charity unit, Posco1%Foundation, plans to support disabled artists and persons of merit with new and innovative programs through an open contest.



The foundation conducted a monthlong contest in January inviting applications from individuals and institutions for various charity ideas and projects. A total of 271 ideas were submitted, many of which focused on future generations, multiculturalism and disabled, culture and arts, the firm said.



After the screening, the foundation selected one grand prize, four best prizes and six participation awards.



Among the 11 outstanding ideas selected, the foundation will carry out “a popularization project for disabled artists” and “program to support advanced aid for a person of merit” as its flagship projects this year, the firm said.



The award-winning “I am an artist,” is a popularization project for disabled artists, proposed by the Korea Disabled Artist Association to provide them with diverse opportunities as 82 percent of disabled artists lack opportunities, according to the company.



Through the project, Posco1%Foundation said it will actively help disabled artists with beautiful stories or challenging messages from despair to hope. It will also support collaboration with famous YouTubers, it said.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



