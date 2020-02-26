 Back To Top
National

S. Korea reports 12th coronavirus death as total cases jump past 1,100

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 26, 2020 - 12:33       Updated : Feb 26, 2020 - 12:33

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea reported its 12th fatality from the new coronavirus and 169 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections here to 1,146.

A 73-year-old man, a member of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu, died of COVID-19, according to the city government.

The man, who had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure, had been admitted and treated since Sunday.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which has nearly 210,000 members across the country, has been at the center of the country's largest cluster of infections, taking up more than half of the country's confirmed cases.

Two clusters of infections -- of people related to Shincheonji Church of Jesus and at a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo -- have continued to expand. (Yonhap)

 

