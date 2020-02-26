[Newsmaker] Parliament reopens after closure due to coronavirus

(Yonhap)





South Korea's parliament reopened on Wednesday morning, after it was closed down two days ago due to concerns of coronavirus infection.



The National Assembly called off a plenary session and shuttered its main buildings on Monday after it was discovered that a person infected with COVID-19 attended a parliamentary forum last week organized by a lawmaker from the opposition United Future Party (UFP).



It was the first time the National Assembly had been shut down for an emergency.



Three UFP lawmakers who sat close to the patient at the conference underwent virus testing Monday and the results were negative.



The National Assembly is scheduled to convene a plenary session in the afternoon to deal with three revision bills that would allow the country to better fight the epidemic.



The legislature is also to form a special committee on the coronavirus crisis and vote on a Supreme Court justice nominee. (Yonhap)








