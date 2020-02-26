BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops Japan's Oricon album chart

(Big Hit Entertainment)



Having been reported to be on course to take over the top seats on the Billboard 200 and the British Official Albums Chart, BTS has also topped Japan's Oricon album chart with its latest album.



According to latest chart results by Oricon on Tuesday, BTS' latest album, "Map of the Soul: 7," came atop the Oricon daily album chart dated Monday after selling 227,204 copies in Japan.



The result adds to the BTS album's chart victories on the US and British charts.



Earlier this week, Billboard and Official Charts said "Map of the Soul: 7" is on its way to top their main album charts.



In South Korea, the album sold more than 3 million copies in less than a week since its release last Friday, record high first-week sales for any Korean album. (Yonhap)







