Monsta X becomes 3rd K-pop band to make top 5 on Billboard 200

(Starship Entertainment)



Monsta X, a six-piece K-pop boy band, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week, becoming the third K-pop band ever to make the top five on the album tally.



"All About Luv," the band's new album, came in fifth on the album chart dated Feb. 29, Monsta X's first entry on the Billboard 200 that makes the band the third Korean group to break into the chart's top five, according to the latest chart results by Billboard.



So far, BTS has had three No. 1s on Billboard 200, while SuperM has topped the chart once.



Carrying 11 tracks, "All About Luv," is Monsta X's first all-English album released on Feb. 14 in partnership with American music label, Epic Records.



The Billboard 200 chart is the most popular album of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, Billboard said.



"All About Luv's first-week sales were bolstered by sales generated from a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer, dozens of merchandise/album bundles, in-store appearances during street week and more than a dozen different variants of the album available for fans to purchase," Billboard said on its website.



"While All About Luv is Monsta X's first Billboard 200 entry, the act has charted on other Billboard tallies since 2015 after it formed on a TV competition show in their home country that same year," it said, referring to the band's previous entries on the World Albums chart between 2016 and 2019. (Yonhap)







