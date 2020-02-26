Samsung head Lee Kun-hee top dividend earner in 2019

Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee (Yonhap)



Lee Kun-hee, the head of South Korea's largest family-run conglomerate Samsung Group, earned the most dividend income among local business tycoons in 2019, data showed Wednesday.



Lee received 474.8 billion won ($391 million) in dividends last year, almost unchanged from a year earlier, according to the data from industry tracker CEO Score.



The bulk of Lee's large dividend income came from Samsung Electronics Co., the group's flagship and the world's top smartphone maker, in which Lee holds a 4.18 percent stake.



Lee, who has been hospitalized since 2014 after suffering a heart attack, has kept the title of the top dividend income earner for 11 straight years.



Lee Jae-young, the elder Lee's only son and heir apparent, came next with 142.6 billion won. The younger Lee serves as the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics.



Chung Mong-koo, chairman of the Hyundai Motor Group, took third place in dividend earnings with 93.3 billion won, followed by Asan Foundation chief Chung Mong-joon with 77.7 billion won.



Hong Ra-hee, the wife of Lee Kun-hee who owns the Leeum Museum, came next with 76.7 billion won, trailed by SK Group chief Chey Tae-won with 64.9 billion won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun with 60.8 billion won and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo with 56.9 billion won.



Samsung Electronics, also the world's leading memory chip manufacturer, paid the largest amount of 9.62 trillion won in dividends last year.



Samsung Electronics was followed by top automaker Hyundai Motor Co. with 1.05 trillion won and chip giant SK hynix Inc. with 684 billion won.



The data also showed 658 out of the country's 2,355 listed companies announced a combined 27.9 trillion won in 2019 dividends as of Friday. (Yonhap)







