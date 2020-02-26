 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Trump says he 'spoke to' S. Korea about coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 26, 2020 - 08:59       Updated : Feb 26, 2020 - 08:59

US President Donald Trump (Reuters-Yonhap)
US President Donald Trump (Reuters-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he spoke with South Korea and Italy about the spread of the coronavirus in those countries.

Trump made the remark during a press conference in New Delhi, India, as he talked about US cooperation with China over the virus, which has infected more than 80,000 people around the world, mostly in China.

"I spoke to (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) the other day. He is so committed to solving that problem. He is working very hard.

He is very capable. The country is very capable. And it snuck up on him, but I think he's going to do well," Trump said.

"Now you see it's going to South Korea. It's going to Italy.

And it's going to other places. But I spoke to all of them. They're all working very, very hard on it," he added.

Trump likely meant that he has spoken to the leaders of both countries, but there has been no announcement on any phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

As of Tuesday, there were 977 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in South Korea, with 11 fatalities, including the death of a Mongolian national. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114