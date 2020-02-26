Trump says he 'spoke to' S. Korea about coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he spoke with South Korea and Italy about the spread of the coronavirus in those countries.Trump made the remark during a press conference in New Delhi, India, as he talked about US cooperation with China over the virus, which has infected more than 80,000 people around the world, mostly in China."I spoke to (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) the other day. He is so committed to solving that problem. He is working very hard.He is very capable. The country is very capable. And it snuck up on him, but I think he's going to do well," Trump said."Now you see it's going to South Korea. It's going to Italy.And it's going to other places. But I spoke to all of them. They're all working very, very hard on it," he added.Trump likely meant that he has spoken to the leaders of both countries, but there has been no announcement on any phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.As of Tuesday, there were 977 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in South Korea, with 11 fatalities, including the death of a Mongolian national. (Yonhap)