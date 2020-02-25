 Back To Top
National

S. Korea reports 10th death from coronavirus as total cases near 1,000

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 25, 2020 - 17:44       Updated : Feb 25, 2020 - 17:44
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea reported its tenth fatality from the new coronavirus and 144 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections here to 977.

A 58-year-old man linked to a hospital in the southeastern county of Cheongdo died of COVID-19, according to a statement from the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of newly reported virus cases in the daily update was smaller than the spike of 231 new cases a day earlier.

Two clusters of infections -- at a branch of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo -- have continued to expand. (Yonhap)



