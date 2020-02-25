PMK appoints former Google director as new chief

Paik Young-jay (PMK)
Phillip Morris Korea said Tuesday that it had appointed Paik Young-jay, formerly global director of Google Korea, as its new managing director.
Paik, who has a doctorate in cultural anthropology from Yale University, has worked in various industrial sectors over the past 20 years, according to the company. He started his career at McKinsey & Company Korea in 2000 and joined South Korea’s CJ Group in 2003. He also led Blizzard Entertainment Korea as country managing director from 2011 to 2015.
He will officially take office in mid-March, the company said.
“I have joined the company as I truly identify with the company’s vision of ‘smoke-free future.’ I am very pleased to work as the leader of Philip Morris Korea, a company that leads the industry based on science and aims to change peoples’ lives through innovative products,” Paik said.
“I will do my best to ensure that adult smokers in Korea have better choices, and will continue to drive the company’s innovation to contribute to improving public health,” he added.
Paik’s predecessor, Chong Il-woo, who had been the managing director since 2011, will be newly appointed as Philip Morris’ head of strategic projects in the East Asia and Australia region, the company said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
