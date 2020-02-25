LG Electronics unveils new budget smartphone

(LG Electronics Inc.)



LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday unveiled a new budget smartphone in South Korea, hoping that the latest handset can help its struggling mobile business.



The LG Q51 will come with a price tag of 319,000 won ($260) and a 6.5-inch screen, according to LG. The mobile device will go on sale in South Korea on Wednesday.



The LG Q51 sports a 13-megapixel (MP) main camera, along with a 5-MP ultra-wide lens and a 2-MP depth sensor, on the back. It also has a 13-MP selfie camera on the front.



The product also comes with enhanced sound system DTS:X with 7.1-channel performance and a 4,000 mAh battery.



The device is LG's latest budget smartphone. Last week, the company introduced three new K series models -- K61, K51S and K41S -- that will be launched in Europe and Central and South America in the second quarter.



LG has been striving to improve its mobile business in recent years.



Last year, the company's mobile business posted sales of 5.9 trillion won, down from 7.9 trillion won in 2018, while operating losses widened from 789 billion won to 1.01 trillion won over the cited period. (Yonhap)







