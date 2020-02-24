Stigmatizing patients feared amid worsening outbreak

Medics transport a patient from a hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)



South Korea’s management of COVID-19 infection data has been praised for transparency, but there are growing concerns over the personal information of confirmed patients being publicized.



Some critics say the wide publicity does not just violate privacy but is bad practice in disease control.



Publicizing patients’ travel history could deter suspected patients from seeking help due to fears of being stigmatized, conservative politician Lee Jun-seok told The Korea Herald.



“That might have worked when we had fewer confirmed cases, but now there seems no point in numbering each patient and disclosing his or her itinerary in detail,” he said, arguing that the extent of information available to the public should be limited to places where a patient or patients have visited and the time.



According to a Feb. 7 survey of 1,000 Koreans by a Seoul National University public health lab, respondents said they feared getting criticized after they were infected more than contracting the disease without symptoms or coming into contact with infectious persons who had yet to report to authorities.



“To be honest, I’m scared of getting the virus because I don’t want the world to know my whereabouts,” a 28-year-old woman told The Korea Herald.



“I’m not saying people shouldn’t be informed of exposed areas, but some of the details seem unnecessarily published,” she said, referring to a recent case in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.



Gumi Office said Sunday the patient in the city’s second case, a 25-year-old woman, was living with her boyfriend who works at a factory.



“I don’t understand how the fact that the patient was in a cohabiting relationship is helpful to anyone,” she said.



Following a government announcement that the 31st patient was responsible for spreading the disease to other followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, of which she is a member, public criticism erupted over the 61-year-old woman for supposedly causing the mass infection.



Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Jung Eun-kyeong said Thursday that the 61-year-old patient and other confirmed patients from the church seem to have contracted the virus around the same time from an unidentified infectious agent.



Choi Won-seok, an infectious disease specialist at Korea University Hospital in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, said based on epidemiological research so far, the patient was not likely to have been the spreader.



“Cases linked to the church, including the 31st case, are without clear epidemiological links, and they appear to have been infected around the same time,” he said. “We don’t know from whom they got the illness yet, just like a lot of the cases that are emerging.”



But the 61-year-old woman had already been labeled a “superspreader.”



“It is more apt to say she was first to be identified in a group infection event,” he said, warning against naming patients and blaming them.



“This could happen in any given situation where group gatherings are involved when you are dealing with a highly contagious disease like COVID-19 where it is hard to tell if someone is infected.”



