KCDF to showcase works by 21 craftsmen

The “2020 Craft & Design Exhibition” is showcasing the craftworks of 21 artists and teams at the KCDF Gallery in Insa-dong, central Seoul, until the end of the year.
The Korea Craft & Design Foundation chose 12 rookie artists, six veteran artists and three collectives.
“Mass Conversation” by June, also known as Kim June-seong, is being displayed at the KCDF Gallery in Insa-dong, central Seoul, until March. 15 as part of the “2020 Craft & Design Exhibition.” (KCDF)
The rookie artists, defined as craftsmen under the age of 40, are recognized for their innovative and experimental works. Pottery, hanji (traditional Korean paper), jewelry and fabric craftworks created by the 12 artists will be displayed for 25 days each.
Six veteran artists over 40 will showcase their diverse craftworks ranging from gemstones to metal, pottery, glass and fabric for six days each.
Project art groups consisting three to six members will showcase craftworks such as wooden furniture, hanji, metal and jewelry for 20 to 30 days each.
Since 2018, the KCDF has supported the local craft scene, discovering new talent and helping their careers. Over the past two years, a total of 38 artists and teams were introduced through the exhibition program.
Meanwhile, the Craft & Design Information Center, situated in the same building as the gallery in Insa-dong, has been closed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The reopening date of the center has not been decided.
The rookie artist exhibition will go ahead as scheduled, as it can be viewed from outside through a glass window. However, the schedule for the veteran artist exhibition may change, KCDF said.
For more information, check the KCDF website at www.kcdf.or.kr/eng/main.do
By Im Eun-byel
)