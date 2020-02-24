11 infected, 7,700 quarantined: Defense Ministry

A total of 11 military personnel were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 as of Monday, and 7,700 service members were quarantined, the National Defense Ministry said.
The infected personnel included soldiers, officers and civilian workers. Eight of the patients were in the Army, while the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps had one each.
The military was notified of its first patient on Feb. 20, when a Navy sailor stationed on Jeju Island was found to have contracted the virus after visiting Daegu, where a large number of infections have been discovered in the past several days.
South Korea has seen a spike in infections stemming from two virus clusters -- a branch of the Shincheonji Church in Daegu and a mental hospital in the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.
“We are imposing a more stringent standard in the personnel quarantine as a precaution,” Moon Hong-sik, deputy spokesperson for the ministry, said
Meanwhile, the Military Manpower Administration said it had decided to expand the suspension of physical examinations for potential conscripts to nationwide until March 6.
On Feb. 21, the agency first introduced the suspension in Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province and stopped drafting soldiers there altogether
Announced shortly after South Korea raised its virus alert to the highest level, the decision would delay about 20,000 applicants.
The ministry said it would rethink its decision until after March 6.
While South Korea’s total number of cases stood at 763 as of Monday, no USFK personnel here have been confirmed to be infected with the virus as of press time.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)