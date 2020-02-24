 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

11 infected, 7,700 quarantined: Defense Ministry

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 24, 2020 - 16:30       Updated : Feb 24, 2020 - 16:30
Military personnel spray disinfectant at the entrance of an army training base in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a branch of the Shincheonji Church there is identified as a COVID-19 cluster. (Yonhap)
Military personnel spray disinfectant at the entrance of an army training base in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a branch of the Shincheonji Church there is identified as a COVID-19 cluster. (Yonhap)

A total of 11 military personnel were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 as of Monday, and 7,700 service members were quarantined, the National Defense Ministry said.

The infected personnel included soldiers, officers and civilian workers. Eight of the patients were in the Army, while the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps had one each.

The military was notified of its first patient on Feb. 20, when a Navy sailor stationed on Jeju Island was found to have contracted the virus after visiting Daegu, where a large number of infections have been discovered in the past several days.

South Korea has seen a spike in infections stemming from two virus clusters -- a branch of the Shincheonji Church in Daegu and a mental hospital in the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.

“We are imposing a more stringent standard in the personnel quarantine as a precaution,” Moon Hong-sik, deputy spokesperson for the ministry, said

Meanwhile, the Military Manpower Administration said it had decided to expand the suspension of physical examinations for potential conscripts to nationwide until March 6.

On Feb. 21, the agency first introduced the suspension in Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province and stopped drafting soldiers there altogether

Announced shortly after South Korea raised its virus alert to the highest level, the decision would delay about 20,000 applicants.

The ministry said it would rethink its decision until after March 6.

While South Korea’s total number of cases stood at 763 as of Monday, no USFK personnel here have been confirmed to be infected with the virus as of press time.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114