Coronavirus empties theaters, box office

A theater in the Haeundae area, typically one of the busiest parts of Busan, is empty Saturday. (Yonhap)



The film industry continues to suffer as people stay away from cinemas amid the increasingly rapid spread of COVID-19, and scheduled movie releases are now being put on hold.



The number of theatergoers, which saw a small recovery in the second week of February, plummeted again over last weekend, with 474,979 people going to the movies on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Korean Film Council. The figure represents a steep drop of almost 60 percent from the previous weekend. The total number of moviegoers tallied Saturday fell below 300,000 for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak last month.



While “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” featuring big-name stars Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Woo-sung, topped the box office upon its release Wednesday, the thriller only garnered 164,409 viewers over the weekend. The figure stands at almost 30 percent of the crowd who watched “Honest Candidate” -- the previous week’s top film -- at cinemas Feb. 15-16.



As COVID-19 spreads nationwide, more films are calling off releases and canceling promotional events.



On Monday, Walt Disney Company Korea announced it is pushing back the release of “Onward,” originally slated for March, to April. The firm also called off the film’s local premiere event scheduled for Wednesday.



Korean films “Time to Hunt,” “Innocence” and “The Wandering Chef” all were all scheduled to open in theaters over the coming two weeks, but have also been put on a tentative hold.







By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)