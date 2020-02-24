Most COVID-19 deaths in Korea linked to existing conditions

Quarantine officials transport a patient out of Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province. Yonhap
The high concentration of COVID-19 related deaths in patients at Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province, appears to be linked to existing medical conditions aggravated by the novel coronavirus.
As of Monday, seven people confirmed for COVID-19 have died in Korea, five of whom were patients at Daenam Hospital: the first, second, fourth, sixth and seventh reported deaths.
According to authorities, the first and second deaths resulted from COVID-19 aggravating existing pneumonia. The fourth and sixth deaths are also reported to have been suffering other medical conditions, with the deaths resulting from complications caused by COVID-19. Authorities are currently looking into the cause of death in the latest case.
The other two COVID-19 linked deaths are those of a 41-year old man found dead in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and a 57-year old woman who died during treatment at Kyungpook University Hospital in Daegu. The 41-year old was found dead at his home and diagnosed with COVID-19 posthumously.
With the death toll and confirmed cases rising, authorities have issued funeral guidelines for COVID-linked deaths. Under the guidelines, the bodies should be cremated before any ceremony is held, provided the deceased’s family agree.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com
)