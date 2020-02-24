 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Most COVID-19 deaths in Korea linked to existing conditions

By Choi He-suk
Published : Feb 24, 2020 - 16:53       Updated : Feb 24, 2020 - 16:55
Quarantine officials transport a patient out of Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province. Yonhap
Quarantine officials transport a patient out of Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province. Yonhap

The high concentration of COVID-19 related deaths in patients at Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province, appears to be linked to existing medical conditions aggravated by the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, seven people confirmed for COVID-19 have died in Korea, five of whom were patients at Daenam Hospital: the first, second, fourth, sixth and seventh reported deaths.

According to authorities, the first and second deaths resulted from COVID-19 aggravating existing pneumonia. The fourth and sixth deaths are also reported to have been suffering other medical conditions, with the deaths resulting from complications caused by COVID-19. Authorities are currently looking into the cause of death in the latest case.

The other two COVID-19 linked deaths are those of a 41-year old man found dead in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and a 57-year old woman who died during treatment at Kyungpook University Hospital in Daegu. The 41-year old was found dead at his home and diagnosed with COVID-19 posthumously.

With the death toll and confirmed cases rising, authorities have issued funeral guidelines for COVID-linked deaths. Under the guidelines, the bodies should be cremated before any ceremony is held, provided the deceased’s family agree.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114