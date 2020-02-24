[Meet the diplomat] Athens seeks to lure Korean film, TV producers: top Greek envoy

Greece is seeking to lure South Korean film and TV producers in the hope that more of them will choose Greece as a shooting location and keep the momentum going for tourism.



The country has long been popular among honeymooners and historians, but it received a big boost as a dream holiday destination for Koreans thanks to the 2016 smash hit television series “Descendants of the Sun,” featuring Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki. The Korean TV series was shot in Zakynthos, a Greek island in the Ionian Sea.



“Greece is an ideal travel destination. I think Korean people are slowly but steadily discovering Greece. … It is true that productions such as the ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and quite recent series ‘Chocolate,’ which I watched partially, that have been shot in Greece partially have rendered Greece more popular to the Korean public,” Greek Ambassador to Korea Ifigeneia Kontoleontos said in an interview with The Korea Herald last month at the embassy in central Seoul.



“Korean media has become more familiar with the new legal framework in Greece, which encourages production in Greece. Therefore, we anticipate to see more K-dramas shot partly or fully in Greece, and accordingly to see a steady rise in Korean tourists.”



She added that the number of Korean tourists bound for Greece had increased tenfold in the past five years, attributing the increase to the hit K-dramas filmed there.



In light of that, the top envoy said, Greece is working to diversify its offerings so that people see it as more than just a summer travel destination. It hopes to develop specialized tourism niches such as religious tourism, wellness-themed tourism, hiking tourism and wine tourism as well.



Kontoleontos joined the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry in 1986 and has since served in Paris, Ukraine, UNESCO and the EU.



She was appointed to Seoul in October 2017, and this is her second time as a top diplomat. Previously she was the Greek Ambassador to Algeria from 2014-2017.





Greek Ambassador to Korea Ifigeneia Kontoleontos poses for a photo during an interview with The Korea Herald on Jan. 28 at the Greek Embassy in central Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)