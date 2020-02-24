 Back To Top
Entertainment

BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' tops 800m YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 24, 2020 - 10:23       Updated : Feb 24, 2020 - 10:23
(YG Entertainment)
(YG Entertainment)

The video for "Boombayah," the debut single of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK, topped 800 million views on YouTube, making the quartet the only K-pop act with two music videos that have achieved the feat, the band's management agency said Monday.

The video reached the milestone Monday morning, emulating the band's earlier "Ddu-du Ddu-du," according to YG Entertainment.

"With this, BLACKPINK got to own two music videos that have more than 800 million views as the first K-pop group," according to YG.

BLACKPINK is also the only K-pop band that has a music video with more than 1 billion YouTube views, a feat achieved by "Ddu-du Ddu-du" in November last year.

"Boombayah" was released in August 2016.

Following its last EP, "Kill This Love," dropped last year, the quartet will unveil a new album in the spring. (Yonhap)



