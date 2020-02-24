[Herald Interview] Philip Morris Korea reworks HR management for all stages of employment

Praveen Upadhyay, director of people and culture at Philip Morris Korea (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



A corporate culture centered on employees is often misunderstood here. It is mistakenly considered the opposite of a profit-centered culture and is used to describe companies providing generous welfare and compensation to employees.



However, PMK goes beyond that, said Upadhyay in an interview with The Korea Herald. The company ensures staff go through a better employment cycle, from the job-seeking stage to leaving the company.



Upadhyay, who has worked in human resources for nearly two decades, joined Philip Morris Korea in 2015. Beginning his career at Procter & Gamble in 2000 in Thailand, he served as a human resource leader in Philip Morris’ Nepal, Bangladesh and Asia units from 2009.



“Through the whole employee-life cycle, we are trying to make sure whether they are in line with job requirements, the best fit for positions, under objective performance management, and rewarded fair and rational rewards,” Upadhyay said.



The firm’s key principles are meritocracy and inclusiveness -- not discriminating employees based on their gender, sexual orientation or ethnicity, he said.



Under the first principle, “each year, we set an employee’s objective through discussions between an employee and a manager. The objective is periodically adjusted to be achievable. At the end of the year, the company evaluates and analyzes whether the objective is achieved and set next year’s goals.”



The achievement then leads to an employee’s compensation and benefits, which are reviewed and updated periodically against external benchmarks.



“We also invest a lot in developing employees’ work and leadership capabilities. This is very important for us,” he said.



A leadership program is run via both online and offline training sessions in Korea and abroad for each level of managers, including first-time managers, senior managers and heads of functions.



In the last couple of years, the tobacco company has spent over 3,650 hours in total providing leadership training to nearly 130 managers.



PMK also builds its corporate culture in harmony with local social value and on par with PM International.



For five years, between 2011 and 2015, they conducted a campaign that encouraged speaking up and listening, empowerment, challenging the status quo and celebrating success.



Upadhyay wants to see his employees celebrate and recognize their achievements more frequently.



“There are a lot of milestones that we achieved. But we don’t recognize and celebrate that much because of (the Korean) aspect of being very humble.”



Last month, PMK received certification by the Amsterdam-based Top Employers Institute that recognizes excellence in the conditions that employers create for staff.



In 2018, it was also given certification by Swiss-based nonprofit organization Equal Salary for compensating similar jobs equally regardless of gender.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

