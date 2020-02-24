 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 24, 2020 - 09:20       Updated : Feb 24, 2020 - 09:47
(Starship Entertainment)
(Starship Entertainment)
"All About Luv," the first full-length American album by K-pop boy band Monsta X, landed at fifth on the Billboard 200 chart for this week, the music magazine has said.

"The set, which is the act's first all-English language album, launches with 52,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week ending Feb. 20," Billboard said on its website Sunday (US time), citing Nielsen Music/MRC data.

Released Feb. 14, the album's latest feat made Monsta X the third K-pop act to make the top five of the Billboard 200 album following BTS and SuperM.

The result will be reflected on the chart dated Feb. 29, which will be fully posted on the Billboard website Tuesday (US time).

"While 'All About Luv' is Monsta X's first Billboard 200 entry, the act charted on other Billboard tallies since 2015 after it formed on a TV competition show in their home country that same year," Billboard said.

The new album's 11 tracks were recorded in English and released under American record label, Epic Records. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114