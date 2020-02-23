 Back To Top
National

S. Korea confirms sixth virus death

Three deaths in one day

By Kim Arin
Published : Feb 23, 2020 - 21:45       Updated : Feb 23, 2020 - 22:29
Medics transport a suspected patient via an ambulance on Friday. (Yonhap)
Medics transport a suspected patient via an ambulance on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea reported the sixth death from the new coronavirus that originated in China on Sunday, recording three deaths in one day.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, a 59-year-old man -- an inpatient at a psychiatric ward of a hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province -- was the latest casualty.

The patient was moved to Dungguk University Hospital in the neighboring city of Gyeongju on Thursday after being diagnosed with the illness the previous day. He is the fourth former patient of the Cheongdo hospital to die from the virus.

Health authorities said he was one of the seven patients with severe symptoms, among four who were mechanically ventilated.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
